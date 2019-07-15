New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 98 11.29 N/A -0.55 0.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 27 2.19 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Relic Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -3.7% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.01 beta means New Relic Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, NetScout Systems Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

New Relic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, NetScout Systems Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. New Relic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NetScout Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for New Relic Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Relic Inc.’s average price target is $124, while its potential upside is 33.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Relic Inc. and NetScout Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.6% of New Relic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. -4.99% 1.49% -4.04% 13.57% 14.04% 24.52% NetScout Systems Inc. -4.35% -6.92% -2.41% -4.42% -2.55% 11.55%

For the past year New Relic Inc. was more bullish than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NetScout Systems Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.