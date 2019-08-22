New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

As Business Software & Services businesses, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 96 6.55 N/A -0.72 0.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 137 6.86 N/A 3.66 38.20

Table 1 demonstrates New Relic Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New Relic Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

New Relic Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

New Relic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. New Relic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Relic Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of New Relic Inc. is $114, with potential upside of 98.61%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $147.5 average price target and a 3.61% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, New Relic Inc. is looking more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Relic Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 93.1%. About 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42%

For the past year New Relic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors New Relic Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.