New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

As Business Software & Services businesses, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 99 10.71 N/A -0.72 0.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 44 1.82 N/A 2.19 23.45

Table 1 demonstrates New Relic Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

New Relic Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

New Relic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. New Relic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSG Systems International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

New Relic Inc. and CSG Systems International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

New Relic Inc.’s upside potential is 41.07% at a $124 average price target. Competitively CSG Systems International Inc. has a consensus price target of $51, with potential upside of 1.43%. Based on the data delivered earlier, New Relic Inc. is looking more favorable than CSG Systems International Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of New Relic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CSG Systems International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of New Relic Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28%

For the past year New Relic Inc. has weaker performance than CSG Systems International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CSG Systems International Inc. beats New Relic Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.