New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) EPS Estimated At $-0.18; Telephone and Data Systems Inchares (TDS) Shorts Down By 8.43%

Telephone and Data Systems Inchares (NYSE:TDS) had a decrease of 8.43% in short interest. TDS’s SI was 2.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.43% from 2.30 million shares previously. With 694,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Telephone and Data Systems Inchares (NYSE:TDS)’s short sellers to cover TDS’s short positions. The SI to Telephone and Data Systems Inchares’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 161,347 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, New Relic, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 310,035 shares traded. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has risen 14.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 02/05/2018 – New Relic Names Hope Cochran to Board; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – New Relic Sees 1Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – New Relic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – New Relic: Cochran Succeeds Sarah Friar; 08/03/2018 NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth Consecutive Time; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It has a 23.72 P/E ratio. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo L P owns 2.87M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Com holds 0.02% or 96,443 shares. First Manhattan reported 124,311 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.05% or 198,096 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,263 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,531 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 24,499 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 25,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 942,691 shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 177,170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 94,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.18% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 18,447 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0% or 165 shares.

