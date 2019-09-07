New Relic Inc. (NEWR) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Comparing side by side

Since New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 92 6.49 N/A -0.72 0.00 TSR Inc. 5 0.12 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New Relic Inc. and TSR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of New Relic Inc. and TSR Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5%

Volatility & Risk

New Relic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. TSR Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

New Relic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TSR Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. New Relic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TSR Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given New Relic Inc. and TSR Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$73.5 is New Relic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Relic Inc. and TSR Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 12.4% respectively. About 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, TSR Inc. has 56.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58%

For the past year New Relic Inc. had bullish trend while TSR Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats TSR Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.