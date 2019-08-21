New Relic Inc. (NEWR) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 96 6.58 N/A -0.72 0.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 15 3.17 N/A 0.32 50.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Relic Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

New Relic Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of New Relic Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. New Relic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Analyst Ratings

New Relic Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

New Relic Inc.’s upside potential is 97.78% at a $114 consensus target price. Competitively Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a consensus target price of $14.5, with potential downside of -22.71%. The results provided earlier shows that New Relic Inc. appears more favorable than Sapiens International Corporation N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of New Relic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. are owned by institutional investors. New Relic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87%

For the past year New Relic Inc. has weaker performance than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.