New Relic Inc. (NEWR) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Comparison side by side

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 93 6.42 N/A -0.72 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.14 N/A 1.26 23.43

In table 1 we can see New Relic Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Relic Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

New Relic Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of New Relic Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Iron Mountain Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. New Relic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered New Relic Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 28.18% for New Relic Inc. with average price target of $73.5. Meanwhile, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s average price target is $29, while its potential downside is -8.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that New Relic Inc. seems more appealing than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of New Relic Inc. shares and 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares. About 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year New Relic Inc. has 15.07% stronger performance while Iron Mountain Incorporated has -9.26% weaker performance.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.