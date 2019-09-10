New Relic Inc. (NEWR) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Comparison side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 92 6.58 N/A -0.72 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.68 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of New Relic Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, i3 Verticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. New Relic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

New Relic Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

New Relic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.61% and an $73.5 average price target. On the other hand, i3 Verticals Inc.’s potential upside is 20.00% and its average price target is $25.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that New Relic Inc. seems more appealing than i3 Verticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Relic Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 49.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of i3 Verticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55%

For the past year New Relic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than i3 Verticals Inc.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.