New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Analysts See $-0.15 EPS; Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered By $10.49 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report $-0.15 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 36.36% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, New Relic, Inc.’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $62.94. About 318,545 shares traded. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has declined 6.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Relic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWR); 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/05/2018 – New Relic: Net Proceeds From Offering Will Be Approximately $423.7 Million; 02/05/2018 – New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – New Relic 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth; 21/03/2018 – New Relic Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Sixth Consecutive Time; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – New Relic Supports Global Growth With New Europe Headquarters in Dublin

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 50,680 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 827,837 shares with $172.17 million value, down from 878,517 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $247.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $225.98. About 1.46M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.42 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Group Inc reported 6,572 shares. 3,341 are held by Beech Hill Advsrs Inc. Argi Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,650 shares in its portfolio. 3,820 were reported by Hollencrest. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% stake. Oak Ridge Invs Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,622 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.31% or 2,412 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,097 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 19.65M shares. Community Savings Bank Na invested in 9,301 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or owns 3,351 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hwg Hldgs Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Towercrest Mgmt has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Segment Wealth Limited Liability reported 30,754 shares stake.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased Frontdoor Inc stake by 75,601 shares to 1.06M valued at $46.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 15,673 shares and now owns 19,543 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 2.72% above currents $225.98 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Home Depot (NYSE:HD) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Worried When Home Depot Stock Gets North of $230 – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Market Malaise Continues to Weigh on Home Depot Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. New Relic has $10400 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.40’s average target is 15.03% above currents $62.94 stock price. New Relic had 13 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The stock of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 17. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Relic gets Buy start – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why New Relic Is Falling Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baird names New Relic as Fresh Pick – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Relic Is Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Underestimate Datadog’s Intensifying Competition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.