New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NWPP)’s Stock Insider Buying – John Cox Acquired 2,002 Shares; Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake By $509,205

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 32.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 6,135 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 25,037 shares with $2.10M value, up from 18,902 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $44.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 1.58M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for New Peoples Bank, Inc. that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.02 million. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 35.38 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans; residential mortgage loans, such as residential first and second mortgage loans, residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and term loans; construction loans; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, personal investments, and other purposes.

It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

As revealed in a legal document filed with the U.S. SEC on 23-08-2019, John Cox, director of New Peoples Bankshares Inc and a well informed person, picked up 2,002 shares of the company for approx. $3,604 U.S Dollars which is based on a market stock price per share of $1.8. John Cox now has ownership of 468,028 shares of the Firm.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 20,706 shares to 954,512 valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 14,079 shares and now owns 206,312 shares. Versum Matls Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90’s average target is 0.44% above currents $89.61 stock price. American Electric Power had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12 to “Buy”. UBS maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Friday, March 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $89 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.