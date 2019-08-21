New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Both New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 90 5.52 N/A 1.50 69.77 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.21 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and RYB Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 5.7% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, RYB Education Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and RYB Education Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, RYB Education Inc.’s average target price is $7.15, while its potential upside is 3.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and RYB Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 12.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 25.66% are RYB Education Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31% RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42%

For the past year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has stronger performance than RYB Education Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats RYB Education Inc.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.