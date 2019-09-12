New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

As Education & Training Services businesses, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 93 5.82 N/A 1.50 69.77 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.17 N/A 0.73 22.54

Table 1 highlights New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Laureate Education Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 5.7% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Laureate Education Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Laureate Education Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Laureate Education Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.33, with potential upside of 33.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.58% of Laureate Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31% Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55%

For the past year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has stronger performance than Laureate Education Inc.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats Laureate Education Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.