New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Touches $115.75 High on Aug, 30; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) reached all time high today, Aug, 30 and still has $122.70 target or 6.00% above today’s $115.75 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.93B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $122.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.08B more. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 204,471 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 28.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 77,891 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 349,564 shares with $18.87M value, up from 271,673 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $200.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 1.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 1.41% or 325,464 shares. Professional Advisory holds 0.08% or 7,578 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares Tru invested in 33,905 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 399,195 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 366,926 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 343,876 shares. The Texas-based Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp reported 0.04% stake. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca reported 20.12 million shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Tru Co reported 176,715 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48,507 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability holds 310,464 shares. 42,866 are owned by Auxier Asset Mgmt.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.01% above currents $47.22 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 45,719 shares to 9,082 valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 19,159 shares and now owns 186,250 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $17.93 billion. The firm operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour divisions. It has a 77.17 P/E ratio. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.