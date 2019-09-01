New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Touches $113.40 High on Sep, 1; NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS CAN (NSRCF) Shorts Down By 99.65%

NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC CAN (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) had a decrease of 99.65% in short interest. NSRCF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 99.65% from 84,900 shares previously. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.05. About 152,510 shares traded or 125.30% up from the average. NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) reached all time high today, Sep, 1 and still has $122.47 target or 8.00% above today’s $113.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $17.57 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $122.47 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.41B more. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 1.28M shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.59 million. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.