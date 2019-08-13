New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Reaches $106.99 After 3.00% Up Move; El Paso Electric Co (EE)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.46% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 703,871 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $16.94 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $110.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EDU worth $508.14 million more.

El Paso Electric Co (EE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 94 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 67 reduced and sold holdings in El Paso Electric Co. The funds in our database now own: 37.19 million shares, down from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding El Paso Electric Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $16.94 billion. The firm operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour divisions. It has a 71.32 P/E ratio. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 30.1 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 7.23% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company for 962,905 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 353,146 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.