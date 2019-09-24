New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Is At $113.00 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Raised By 17.61%

Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had an increase of 17.61% in short interest. TCBK’s SI was 299,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.61% from 254,900 shares previously. With 56,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s short sellers to cover TCBK’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 43,056 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $537,450 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Koehnen Michael W bought $537,450.