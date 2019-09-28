New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Is At $106.21 Formed Wedge; Hrt Financial Has Lowered Its Wayfair (W) Position

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 42.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc sold 2,401 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 3,186 shares with $465,000 value, down from 5,587 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $10.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 1.54M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms

Hrt Financial Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 29,370 shares to 45,487 valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Proshares Tr (TQQQ) stake by 24,530 shares and now owns 39,436 shares. Citigroup Global Mkts Hldgs was raised too.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity. Kumin Michael Andrew bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120.

