New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) Contrasting side by side

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 89 5.35 N/A 1.50 69.77 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 7 0.49 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 5.7% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 105.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares and 99.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares. 0.2% are New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97%

For the past year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has 90.31% stronger performance while Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has -33.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.