New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 95 5.70 N/A 1.50 69.77 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 54 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 highlights New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hailiang Education Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 5.7% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Hailiang Education Group Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 1%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. was more bullish than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.