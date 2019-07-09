New Oriental Education (EDU) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Stake by $51.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Rose, Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Cut Position by $17.11 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 110,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66M, down from 377,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 1.01M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 573,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.17M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.27M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Super Short: An Investing Story of Hope, Loss, and Redemption in China – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Students Recognized for Dedication to One Health – Financial Post” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Post-earnings dip for New Oriental – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sodexo First Nine Months Fiscal 2019 Revenue: Organic growth above expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 15,571 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $200.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Homology Medicines Inc by 30,551 shares to 165,327 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NAV, ENDP, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.02% or 1,373 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 950,407 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Llc has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 34,533 shares in its portfolio. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 410 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 215 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 160 shares stake. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 11,577 shares in its portfolio. 16,895 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Darsana Prtn Limited Partnership has 1.68 million shares for 9.77% of their portfolio. 6,409 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 412,450 shares. 131 are owned by Carroll Fin Assocs Incorporated. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% or 29,123 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 129.81 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.