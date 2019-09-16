New Oriental Education (EDU) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Upped Stake by $33.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Position

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 350,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.57M, up from 711,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 570,098 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Company Va invested in 391,063 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Parkside State Bank Trust has 3,986 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 0.93% or 49,831 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Lc invested in 6,066 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited holds 309,227 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership reported 374,733 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 197,047 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3,531 shares stake. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parnassus Investments Ca reported 6.93M shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcmillion Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 6,900 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,962 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $578.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 44,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,874 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

