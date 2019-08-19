New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Holding by $369,270; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Pecaut & Company Raised by $326,646 Its Holding

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 4.80 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 111,083 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc Adr by 15,816 shares to 108,198 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 109,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 1.39 million shares. Asset Mngmt holds 544,369 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ntv Asset Limited Liability Com owns 24,212 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Towercrest Capital holds 11,132 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Llc owns 19,212 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vigilant Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 5.06 million were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Lc. Roundview Capital Ltd Com invested in 125,341 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability has 14,982 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baxter Bros Incorporated has 65,313 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP owns 72,957 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 40,718 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.