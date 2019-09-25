New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Stoneridge Investment Partners Holding In Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Was Has Increased

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 34,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 105,139 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 70,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.54M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.55. About 1.90M shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13,900 shares to 185,200 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,600 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 172,931 shares to 49,361 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,273 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,110 were reported by Levin Cap Strategies L P. Moreover, Alps Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1.21 million shares. Aspiriant Limited holds 10,696 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 1.02M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment holds 0.09% or 189,813 shares. 17,844 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.28 million shares. Covington has invested 0.87% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). L And S Advsrs has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Castleark Mngmt holds 0.29% or 137,563 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.07M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 165,968 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 19,225 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

