New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed by $2.06 Million Its Stake; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Continues to Hold Position in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 109,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 132,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $102.1. About 847,496 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 22,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 111,141 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 88,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 575,698 shares traded or 23.22% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 46,056 shares to 88,087 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,671 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

