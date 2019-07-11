New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Share Value Rose While Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted by $450,000 Its Position; Smith Asset Management Group LP Stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Trimmed by $981,144

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 13,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 279,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 292,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 531,294 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.64M, up from 257,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 417,112 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $682.73 million for 9.52 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gru owns 7,917 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 51,609 are owned by Thompson Invest Management Inc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Cwm Lc reported 189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Paloma Management invested in 26,954 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 1.56% or 217,675 shares in its portfolio. 386,963 were accumulated by Wedge L Lp Nc. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,863 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 118,702 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cibc World owns 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 43,485 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Synovus Financial stated it has 4,531 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26,046 shares to 308,581 shares, valued at $49.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).