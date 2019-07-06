New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose While Kylin Management Boosted Position; Sheffield Asset Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $564,400; Stock Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 838,451 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:; 16/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The Facebook spying myth that won’t go away; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has acted well in recent months despite ongoing privacy investigations and could test 2018â€™s all-time high at $219 – Live Trading News” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Facebook Stock Because Its Commerce Future Is Bright – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Getting into crypto could hamper Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock – Live Trading News” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.