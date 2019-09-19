New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Kylin Management Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Schaller Investment Group Lowered Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $688,000 as Stock Value Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 529,641 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.50M market cap company. It closed at $4.41 lastly. It is up 44.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86M and $128.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Shares for $14,026 were bought by Jacobs Lisa R.. $51,017 worth of stock was bought by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21. 5,000 shares were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS, worth $24,850 on Thursday, May 16. 6,000 shares valued at $29,520 were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15. 5,000 shares were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR, worth $24,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 25,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,800 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 35,816 shares. Schaller Investment Grp Inc holds 3.36M shares or 12.84% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has 27,972 shares. Prentiss Smith & Inc invested 0.05% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 40,038 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 83,491 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 81,681 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 120,415 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

