New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Sandler Capital Management Position in Sothebys (Put) (BID) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Sothebys (Put) (BID) by 62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 310,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Sothebys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 369,571 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 04/04/2018 – IfOnly, the Leading Marketplace for Experiences Announces Growth Funding and New Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 501,317 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 38,970 shares to 64,536 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 8,800 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Paradice Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 674,868 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 28,985 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 5,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Inc reported 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Moreover, Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.81% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 293,651 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,379 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 12,441 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 461,080 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Federated Pa holds 0% or 12,608 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake.

