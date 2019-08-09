New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Its Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.47 Million

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 8,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 21,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $187.75. About 659,682 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 314,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.24 million, down from 318,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.07. About 448,957 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $817.06 million for 16.30 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 66,607 shares to 83,914 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 106,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of stock was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 2,323 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc holds 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 50,271 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 0.02% stake. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,500 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Btr Cap Management reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Blair William & Il has invested 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brighton Jones Ltd reported 2,266 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc invested in 11,433 shares. Altfest L J & Company Incorporated owns 7,896 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52,155 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.47% or 6,360 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt stated it has 48,920 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chamberlain University Helps Address Nursing and Healthcare Provider Shortages with Thousands of New Graduates – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.