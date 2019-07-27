New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Kylin Management Has Increased Stake by $31.21 Million; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Its Position

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 403.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 42,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53,530 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 725,039 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity holds 41,630 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Brown Advisory owns 28,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 240,523 shares. Panagora Asset owns 122,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,947 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 43,726 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 94,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 139,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,042 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 119,315 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 85,676 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm stated it has 42,127 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,124 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $212.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infrareit Inc by 188,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

