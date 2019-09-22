New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Raised Its Position; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Its Holding in Eog Res (EOG) as Shares Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 3,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 14,873 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 11,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 3.97 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 5,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 30,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 1.14M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 170,804 shares to 303,226 shares, valued at $69.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 480,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 14,350 shares to 107,385 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,118 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,690 were accumulated by Snyder Cap Mgmt L P. Balyasny Asset Mgmt owns 875,021 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.06% or 36,644 shares. Argent Tru Com has 0.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 66,201 shares. Eagle Llc holds 61,795 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Central National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 11,959 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 261,214 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,918 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 64,423 shares. Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,576 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,005 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

