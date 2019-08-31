New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose While Diam Company LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $11.20 Million; Opus Capital Group Raised Its Position in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by $336,458 as Shares Rose

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 124,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 100,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 225,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 1.28 million shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 887,676 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 788 were reported by Cwm Ltd Llc. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% or 5,019 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0% stake. Three Peaks Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Sageworth Tru holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 59,436 shares stake. Bridges Invest invested in 5,495 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 77,087 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 90,446 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 6,397 are owned by Strs Ohio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 472,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc owns 0.06% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Residential by 24,676 shares to 21,433 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 19,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,574 shares, and cut its stake in Ituran Location And (NASDAQ:ITRN).

