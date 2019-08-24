New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Its Stake by $1.45 Million; Northstar Asset Management Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $832,050 as Stock Value Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,949 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rmb Capital Ltd invested in 875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Optimum Invest Advsrs has 1,180 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 931 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 940 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 96,261 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Assoc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Street holds 0.12% or 3.56M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 475 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wills Fincl Gp accumulated 3,390 shares. Brinker owns 14,207 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 3,835 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 33,200 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $55.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).