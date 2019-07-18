New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Kylin Management Has Increased Its Position by $31.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Increased Its Position

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 622,424 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 7.00 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 25/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce WV urges laid off Mylan employees not to panic; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

