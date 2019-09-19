New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $595,200 as Stock Rose; Liberty Capital Management Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.24 Million; Share Value Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 1.24M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 287,876 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 22% Return On Equity, Is Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.