New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Decreased Its Holding; Kensico Capital Management Maintains Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 524,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.31M, up from 5.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.64. About 394,042 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $110.19. About 786,088 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 510,100 shares to 7.08M shares, valued at $139.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 344,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

