New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake Maintained by Matthews International Capital Management Llc; Jabodon Pt Company Has Lifted Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $1.80 Million; Stock Value Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.69 million shares traded or 38.43% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Co Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 15,010 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 8,335 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bridges Mngmt reported 188,008 shares stake. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.91% or 124,782 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Inc has 0.19% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gw Henssler & Ltd owns 1% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 256,012 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Citigroup owns 971,762 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 7,015 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Llc accumulated 750 shares. Kistler stated it has 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Ltd Company owns 3.24% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 449,526 shares. Moreover, Hall Kathryn A has 1.44% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 82,060 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 979,866 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 124,500 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $50.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $44.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

