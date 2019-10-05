New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Hess (HES) Market Value Rose While Corecommodity Management Has Lowered by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 538,181 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 19,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 2.05M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 20,569 shares to 64,504 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 154,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,831 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership. Fjarde Ap holds 58,438 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co reported 18,729 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 10,616 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 403,800 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 27,080 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.05% or 226,125 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 105,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 44,100 shares. Overbrook Mngmt invested 0.08% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 326,054 are owned by Ameriprise. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.16% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 2.24 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).