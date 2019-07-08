New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Kylin Management Has Upped Its Stake by $31.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Jbf Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.97 Million

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 373,240 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 09/04/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin says rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. are a “minimal risk” to the S&P 500’s profits; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – COMSTOCK METALS LTD CSL.V -STEVEN H. GOLDMAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 287,631 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.12% or 331,807 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,513 shares. Charles Schwab has 1.71M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv owns 0.46% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,335 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 116,305 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21.98M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.13% or 75,320 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 29,113 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 137,804 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 1,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 4,364 shares in its portfolio. Value Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.52% stake. Montecito National Bank And Tru holds 2,229 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,253 shares. Moreover, Maple Capital Mngmt has 1.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.