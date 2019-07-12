New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Raised Its Holding; Founders Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Medtronic (MDT) by $4.24 Million

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $99.91. About 137,609 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.23. About 28,183 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Oriental Announces Koolearn’s Application for Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited – PR Newswire” on July 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APHA, EBAY among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 21.17 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.