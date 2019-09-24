New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Its Position by $48.36 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $186.73. About 1.49 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 23/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Thune and Nelson Call on Facebook CEO to Testify; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY TO SEEK TESTIMONY FROM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX, WHISTLEBLOWER CHRIS WYLIE AND PROFESSOR ALEKSANDR KOGAN; 08/05/2018 – Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company’s biggest shakeup in history; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 503,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.44M, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 113,671 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7.91M shares. Counselors stated it has 61,943 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 2.97M shares or 7.12% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,600 shares. Alpine Glob Management Ltd stated it has 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.61 million shares. Cantillon Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.06M shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0.28% or 1.49M shares. 2,370 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc). Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 140,000 shares. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management Limited has 5.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67M shares to 9.74 million shares, valued at $416.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.05 million shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $137.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 122,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).