New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $45.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Danaher (DHR) Holding Increased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.12M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45 million shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

