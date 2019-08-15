New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Valuation Rose While Matthews International Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Cortland Advisers Increases Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.09 million shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 1.19 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $44.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,700 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 66,272 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. First Allied Advisory Services owns 15,747 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Osterweis Capital Management owns 284,814 shares. 4,850 were accumulated by St Germain D J. 9,000 were accumulated by Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Company. Telemus Lc reported 0.05% stake. Atria Investments holds 3,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 611,349 shares. Soros Fund Management accumulated 81,700 shares. Prtnrs Gp Holdings Ag stated it has 14,955 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Management invested 0.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hartford Incorporated invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested in 2.41% or 40,250 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 251,476 shares.