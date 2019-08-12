New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Upped Stake by $1.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cohen Capital Management Position In Cvs (CVS) Was Increased

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 666,323 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nippon Life Americas has 0.58% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 134,920 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 11,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 108,288 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,646 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 109,495 shares. Sky Investment Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,571 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stevens Mngmt LP accumulated 0.49% or 212,461 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 12,742 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.25% or 410,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,487 shares. Fagan Associates owns 14,731 shares. 4,721 are held by Wealth Architects Lc. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 4.80M shares.

