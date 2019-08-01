New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Boosted Position; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $2.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $105.19. About 1.03 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 70.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 223,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 319,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 11.89M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,579 shares to 228,632 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 73,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).