New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Franklin Resources Has Lifted Stake by $17.89 Million; Capital Wealth Planning Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,506 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 94,985 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 91,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 1430.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 186,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 199,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25 million, up from 13,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.87. About 833,443 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Bond Agencies Lower UPS Debt Ratings, Urging Cash Flow Prudence As Pension Obligations Loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security Inc has 1.55% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22,583 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Excalibur accumulated 1.46% or 15,309 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company has 12,348 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 316,390 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Barr E S & has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 4.20M shares. 44,430 were accumulated by Accredited Investors Inc. Chilton Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,841 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Westpac Corporation invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,709 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 167,326 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 493,896 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.15% stake.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 8,083 shares to 675,003 shares, valued at $316.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 611,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).