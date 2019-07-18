New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose While Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Decreased Its Kt Sponsored (KT) Position by $500,292

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp Sponsored (KT) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 41,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 246,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 281,647 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 31,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 622,424 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc by 22,809 shares to 162,965 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus (IWF) by 105,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 346,078 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 3.88 million shares. Grp One Trading Lp has 351 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca stated it has 51,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 61,008 shares. 1,755 are owned by Regions Fincl. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 161,196 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 70 shares. 1.00M are held by Nine Masts Limited. Mirae Asset Global Communication Limited holds 0% or 30,213 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 842,730 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 0.02% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.75% or 4.52M shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 20,807 shares.

