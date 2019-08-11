New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Upped Holding by $31.21 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose While Redwood Capital Management Increased Position

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 666,323 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 302,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silver Point Cap LP holds 16.23 million shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.07% or 170,596 shares in its portfolio. 1.42 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd. Eaton Vance Management reported 732,696 shares stake. Natixis reported 8.41 million shares stake. Nokota LP reported 4.05 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Victory Cap Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 896,553 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Com Inc has 0.17% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 117,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,337 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 442 shares. 26,243 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Llc. Moreover, Pnc Service Gp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,460 shares.

