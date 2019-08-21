New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose While Matthews International Capital Management Raised by $7.72 Million Its Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by $5.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.55M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $239.29. About 267,334 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 728,833 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares to 669,237 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fanhua Inc.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares to 12.66M shares, valued at $616.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.11 million for 16.76 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.