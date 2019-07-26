New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose While Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Position by $3.87 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 280,530 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Chinese Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Down – Investorplace.com” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Super Short: An Investing Story of Hope, Loss, and Redemption in China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scotiabank – Beaten Down Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Csrwire.com published: “Scotiabank, MD Financial Management, and the Canadian Medical Association Announce $3.58 Million to Support Family Medicine – CSRwire.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Reasons Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Will Outperform Its Peers Over the Next 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This the Best Dividend Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $725.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).